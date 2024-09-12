Outgoing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has leveraged his party’s overwhelming democratic mandate to pass a series of reforms that will make the country the first in the world to elect nearly all of its judges by popular vote. It’s a reform the leftist leader has championed as a crucial step toward curbing widespread corruption in Mexico’s judiciary, but some worry it could leave newly elected judges open to pressure from the country’s powerful drug cartels — or even usher in a return to de facto one-party rule.

