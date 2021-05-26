This week the trial of Epic games vs. Manzana. This is due to the accusations by the former for the alleged monopolistic practices of the latter.

However, that does not mean that the legal dispute between the two companies is over. The sentence still needs to be issued. Many large companies in the technology environment are aware of what will happen, as it could set a significant precedent.

Epic Games is still at odds with Apple

The point is that the verdict is not going to pass anytime soon. In fact, it could take many months to reach this degree. How did it all start? Simply that Epic games, which is behind Fortnite, incurred a fault in the App Store.

That was for players to access a promotion outside of this store. It was for the same as this Battle royale it was removed from its catalog. The point is that neither party could reach an agreement.

Epic games argued that the earnings of Fortnite should come completely into your hands, and Manzana pointed out that if it was through the App Store, then you should pay the respective commission like any other company.

Epic ended up suing, and incidentally, doing a campaign to promote himself. The judgment that followed was undoubtedly very illustrative. Some plans were even known ahead of time from the team responsible for the Battle royale.

There may be a legal precedent

There was even information related to ‘secrets’ of some companies, which were not directly related to this lawsuit, but entered the scene.

The federal judge in charge of the case, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, has complicated things. At least from what has been seen so far both companies seem to have valid points. The lawsuit involves each other’s intellectual property and business models.

Especially in the way the income is generated. Epic games Y Manzana They showed many arguments for and against. So that Gonzalez you have to deal with all of that, and deliberate about it.

The result of this trial could be extended to other digital stores, including consoles, and force a change in the way in which money is obtained from them. Legal precedents are taken into account, especially in the United States.

