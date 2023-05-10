“In the background there is room” never ceases to amaze. Chapter 216 of the América TV series will bring shocking scenes after the preview shown minutes before the end of the episode this Tuesday, May 9 of the series. In their tense encounter, Claudia Plains asked Diego Montalbán to enter the computer of Francesca Maldini and leave some files. After hitting him, the ‘Shark Gaze’ ordered him to comply with it, if he doesn’t want his life to be affected.

Now, the advance shows the chef fearfully entering the laptop in the “Noni” office. It is not known what is on the device, but the intimate videos that Carmen’s daughter recorded could be there. Will Francesca catch him? We can only wait for the next episode to premiere, which promises to impact everyone. VIDEO: America TV

#Diego #hack #Francescas #laptop #Claudia #Llanos #USB #revenge #Noni