Claudia Llanos recorded a hot video with Diego in “At the bottom there is room” and then disappeared from the chef’s life. Now, after the accident that he had in the América Televisión series —due to which his entire body was paralyzed—, the villain has shown her true face and has reappeared before Montalbán to blackmail him by showing the clip to Francesca Maldini. Of course, the character played by Giovanni Ciccia was nervous that he would lose all his wife’s money.

In such a context, and with all the anxiety above, Montalban she began to cry and apologize to ‘Noni’. “I have not behaved well. Don’t leave me,” she is heard saying in a tense scene. Will she confess her infidelity? Most likely she doesn’t, but she’s already thinking of ways to cover up her lies. VIDEO: America TV

#Diego #confess #infidelity #AFHS #Montalbán #cries #front #Noni #Dont #leave