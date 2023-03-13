Diablo 4 seems to finally approach its release date and it is also one of the most important titles of Activision Blizzard, obviously involved in the question of the acquisition by Microsoft, so it is normal that one of the most frequent questions from users is whether the game is expected to arrive on Game Passwhat to which Rod Fergusson repliedalbeit still vaguely.

As visible in the tweet below, the SVP of Blizzard and head of the Diablo series has included the question in a message related to the beta and other issues, giving an answer that actually leaves everything pending.

“It’s great to see all this excitement around the beta of Diablo 4 and our Wolf Pack! We’ve been receiving a lot of questions about Diablo 4 on Game Pass and wanted to let you know that we don’t currently have any plans for it. See you at Sanctuary during the Early Access Beta Weekend starting March 17!”

The answer looks a lot like a “no comment,” as “we have no plans” seems like a standard formula for when there’s no green light yet for any information. On the other hand, it is clear that if theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard were to be successful, then Diablo 4 would almost certainly be part of the Xbox and PC Game Pass games, since this is the basic principle of all the titles in the Microsoft catalog.

In the event that the acquisition is not completed, it is instead likely that the title will not be included in the service, at least at launch, but it is still too early to have precise answers in this regard. In the meantime, we know the various antitrust responses on the acquisition will arrive between April 25 and 26, 2023.

In recent days, we have seen a live action trailer that recalls the upcoming launch of the early access beta of Diablo 4, the first opportunity to test the game in a concrete way.