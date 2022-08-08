Apparently, fans who would like the return of Deus Ex they will have to arm themselves with patience, since according to Jason Schreier Eidos he’s working on something else right now.

According to the well-known reporter, it appears that the developer is currently working on a new intellectual property.

Recently, another well-known journalist, Jeff Grubb, suggested a possible new Deus Ex that will surpass Cyberpunk 2077. After that, fans were obviously excited.

However, Jason Schreier intervened on the matter by saying: “keep your expectations in check. The game later in development at Eidos Montreal is currently a new intellectual property. ”

“Even if they want to make a new Deus Ex, it will still take a long time“.

In short, according to Schreier, a new Deus Ex still seems very far away, but nothing excludes that the series may return one day.

Source: ResetEra.