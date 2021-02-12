W.Because he is said to have threatened a journalist during a phone call, a press spokesman for US President Joe Biden has been suspended. Biden’s chief spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday that TJ Ducklo had apologized to the reporter “with whom he had a heated conversation about his private life.” He had expressed his “deep regrets” to the journalist and knew that he had violated the rules of conduct established by the president. Ducklo is suspended for a week with no pay.

The magazine “Vanity Fair” had previously reported on the case. Accordingly, the vice spokesman of the White House called the journalist Tara Palmeri, who wrote for the politics website “Politico”, who was researching Ducklo’s relationship with another journalist from the “Politico” competitor “Axios”.

On the phone call, Ducklo Palmeri is said to have threatened to ruin her reputation by saying “I will destroy you” if she published the story. According to “Vanity Fair” Ducklo also made derogatory and misogynistic comments, used vulgar expressions and described Palmeri as “jealous”.

also read

The journalist writes for the “Politico” newsletter, Playbook, which reports on the political inner life of Washington and is eagerly followed by politicians, their employees, journalists and other politically interested parties. Playbook reported this week on the relationship between Ducklo and the “Axios” journalist.