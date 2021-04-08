As you well know, the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft was certified several weeks ago, which means that all the company’s titles will reach the Xbox family exclusively or those platforms where there is Xbox Game Pass. However, and as a gesture of good faith, Microsoft confirmed that it would maintain the agreements that the company had previously signed, as is the case with the arrival of Detahloop exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Due to this, and after the announcement of the release date of the title, which would have taken place on May 21, 2022, the user @_XboxNews reported that the title would reach the Xbox family consoles just one year later, on May 21, 2022. However, Arkane Studios has confirmed this afternoon the deathloop delay, which may affect its arrival on Xbox.

Will Deathloop’s delay affect its arrival on Xbox?

Through the official Twitter account of the game, Arkane has confirmed the deathloop delay until September 14, under the justification of trying to offer the best possible experience for players, something that the company already mentioned earlier in the delay that took place a few months ago.

Deathloop is also coming to Xbox, because it’s a temporary exclusive

However, this delay is a big question, will it affect the arrival of Deathloop to the Xbox family? Arkane Studios has not officially ruled on the matter, but the logical thing is to think so, since the agreement between the studio and Sony is a temporary exclusivity of one year.

Therefore, in the absence of confirmation from the study, it is most likely that today’s announcement represents a deathloop delay on Xbox, where it will be available from September 14, 2022.