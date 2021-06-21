Although in recent days the attention from the media and the public has focused on Abandoned and the possible involvement of Hideo Kojima, according to what emerged in the last few hours, the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding it has recently been evaluated by the ESRB (Entertainment Software Raited Board).

Announced last June 10, on the occasion of the Summer Game Fest 2021, the extended version for PS5 of the latest effort by the famous Japanese designer appeared on the pages of the well-known North American organization suggesting that the latter’s debut on Sony’s next-gen console may be close enough.

But that is not all. The classification carried out by the ESRB it would seem to have closed the doors for a PS4 version of the game “permanently”, since only the PlayStation 5 edition is mentioned on the appropriate page.

It is currently unclear what to add the Director’s Cut to the main storyline of Death Stranding, but we do not exclude the possibility that the extended version of the game may introduce several elements familiar to fans of the famous videogame saga of Metal Gear Solid, such as boxes to hide.

Furthermore, on theappropriate section of the Entertainment Software Raited Board dedicated to Death Stranding Director’s Cut A short infographic of the game was also released (which you can find below) and the rating “Mature 17+“, As the work features blood, violent scenes, partial nudity and strong language.

This is an action game in which players take on the role of a courier (Sam Porter Bridges) who transports packages in a post-apocalyptic environment. As players traverse mountainous terrain, they can be attacked by human settlers and ghostly apparitions. Users will be able to use machine guns, grenades and shotguns to kill enemies; gunfights are characterized by realistic gunfire, large spatters of blood and excruciating cries of pain. In some stages, players can perform stealth eliminations of enemies (for example, strangle characters from behind). The films contain more intense scenes of violence.

Waiting to find out when the Director’s Cut of the latest effort by Hideo Kojima will see the light, we remind you that Death Stranding is already available for purchase on PS4, PC and playable on PlayStation 5 thanks to the backwards compatibility of the console. If you want to know more, at the following link you can find ours review complete.