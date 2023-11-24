What in between Hideo Kojimathe legendary author of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, and Geoff Keighley, the creator of the The Game Awards, there is a great friendship is a well-known thing. Let the two use this bond to tease fans and draw attention to their plans, too. And so, inevitably, every interaction between the two leads to conjectures and suppositions, which however often find confirmation in reality.

So it is not strange to think that at The Game Awards 2023, which will be held on Friday 8 December from 1.30 to 5 in the morning (you will follow them with us on Twitch, right?), Death Stranding 2 will be present with a new trailer. On the other hand, the first video was shown just last year during the “Video Game Oscars”.

This hypothesis is corroborated by an exchange of interactions, now deleted, on X – the former Twitter -. It was Hideo Kojima himself who threw the stone posted some photos of himself at the mixmost likely for the final adjustments with the music and dubbing of some new project.