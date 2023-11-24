What in between Hideo Kojimathe legendary author of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, and Geoff Keighley, the creator of the The Game Awards, there is a great friendship is a well-known thing. Let the two use this bond to tease fans and draw attention to their plans, too. And so, inevitably, every interaction between the two leads to conjectures and suppositions, which however often find confirmation in reality.
So it is not strange to think that at The Game Awards 2023, which will be held on Friday 8 December from 1.30 to 5 in the morning (you will follow them with us on Twitch, right?), Death Stranding 2 will be present with a new trailer. On the other hand, the first video was shown just last year during the “Video Game Oscars”.
This hypothesis is corroborated by an exchange of interactions, now deleted, on X – the former Twitter -. It was Hideo Kojima himself who threw the stone posted some photos of himself at the mixmost likely for the final adjustments with the music and dubbing of some new project.
The Game Awards’ response
Soon after, The Game Awards account X not only retweeted the post, but also put a wide-eyed emoticon. What does that mean? Who like everyone else are curious to know what the legendary Japanese author is working on or who know something more, given the upcoming show? What tilts the balance towards the second hypothesis is the fact that the message was immediately deletedbut not before some network sentinels have seen it and noted it.
What is hidden behind it? Only posterity will know the arduous sentence, we just have to wait a couple of weeks to see if Death Stranding 2 will be present on the TGA stage or not.
