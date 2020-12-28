Ms. Jourova, Hungary and Poland vetoed the EU financial package for the coming years for several weeks. In the meantime, at the last EU summit, a compromise was reached in the dispute, which essentially concerns the future rule of law mechanism of the Community. Were you surprised by the Hungarian and Polish veto?

In July, all heads of state and government jointly made a fundamental decision on the rule of law mechanism at their marathon summit in Brussels. Even then, before the summit in summer, we knew that Hungary and Poland did not like this new mechanism. But I still didn’t expect the veto.

The whole thing has a history: in 2018 I made the proposal to link the disbursement of EU funds to the observance of the rule of law. For me, sanction options such as the one we now have were still a dream. But the multi-billion Corona reconstruction fund that we agreed on this year and the multiannual EU budget mean that the protection of EU funds must be stepped up.

The money must not flow into countries whose governments reject the values ​​of democracy. It was always clear to me that I needed the approval of the heads of state and government for the new mechanism. And that’s there.

So a quantum leap for the EU?

The rule of law mechanism is not a silver bullet. We now have additional sanction options. But we will have to work hard to actually take advantage of a budget cut. We will continue to have to use all of the existing EU procedures for monitoring the rule of law in the Member States.

The compromise with Hungary and Poland stipulates that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) should first rule on the new rule of law mechanism. When do you expect a decision by the ECJ?

The ECJ must of course decide on the duration of the proceedings. But my prognosis is that it will take months, not years, for a verdict. If there is a fast-track proceeding, then a duration of less than twelve months can be expected.

But isn’t it still conceivable that Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban will remain unmolested until the parliamentary elections in 2022?

Election dates do not play a role in our work. It is already clear that from the beginning of next year we will deal with the implementation of the regulation for the mechanism and thus also with Poland and Hungary.

What are your concerns in the case of Poland and Hungary?

Proceedings under Article 7 of the EU Treaty are already underway against both countries, which in theory could lead to the withdrawal of voting rights. In the case of Poland, one of the issues at stake since 2015 is reform of the judicial system. In Hungary, too, there are many grievances that could jeopardize the correct use of EU subsidies. The EU anti-fraud agency Olaf has recommended that some cases be investigated. But these recommendations fizzled out on the part of the Hungarian authorities.

An infringement procedure is currently underway against Poland because of a law that allows disciplinary action against judges who are unpopular. How is the stand there?

This procedure was opened in early December. If Poland does not address our concerns about the disciplinary body, then I will not hesitate to refer the case to the European Court of Justice early next year. I don’t want to waste any time here.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has promised that from January 1st, every case of a possible breach of the rule of law will be noted in accordance with the new mechanism. Who will be responsible for this in the Commission? You or EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders?

We both. We work well together in the broad field of the rule of law. That already proved itself last year when we published the first report on the rule of law, which describes the situation in all 27 Member States. We also worked together when the regulation for the new mechanism was revised once again in accordance with the wishes of the Member States.

What do you say to critics who object that the EU Commission will probably be very cautious when it comes to actually initiating legal proceedings?

I do not share this view. But we must not approach an issue that is about values ​​and the use of substantial EU funds the way activists do. The new rule of law mechanism does nothing to change the fact that we are bound by the EU treaties. We must and will not show arbitrariness or lack of transparency.

What is the role of the Member States in the debate on the rule of law?

I have to say that for a long time the Commission has been quite alone in advocating the rule of law across the EU. But the situation has changed: when the Article 7 proceedings against Poland and Hungary were launched, the discussion among the member states about the common values ​​in the EU really got underway.

In addition, with the EU-wide rule of law report, which we presented for the first time in September, we have added another important instrument to our repertoire.

One thing is clear: the rule of law is crucial for mutual trust among the Member States and thus for the functioning of the Community. It has nothing to do with ideology. Or whether you are politically left or right.

But that is exactly what Orban claims.

I have a completely different opinion. As a Czech, I can say that when the new member states in Central and Eastern Europe joined the EU in 2004, everyone agreed that the EU’s fundamental values ​​were universal. Whoever comes to power – regardless of political color – must observe these values.