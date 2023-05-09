For lovers of the series Dead Rising there could be big news ahead. At least second Jez Corden Of Windows Centralwho spoke about it through their account Twitterspecifying however that it is only an unconfirmed hypothesis.

If you’re a Dead Rising fan there might be something on the horizon for you too… — Jez 💀 (@JezCorden) May 7, 2023

The first chapter of the saga was released in 2006. In the game the photojournalist Frank West gets stuck in a supermarket full of zombies, in which he must manage to survive for 72 hours waiting for a helicopter to take him to safety. It was the first of several chapters, the last of which is Dead Rising 4. Frank West then appeared in Ultimate Marvel vs. capcom 3 and in marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.

A possible remake of the first chapter of Dead Rising would be perfectly in line with the che strategy Capcom has implemented in recent years, in which the company has published the remakes of various chapters of the series Resident Evillast of which the most recent Resident Evil 4 Remake. Dead Rising has always been more action-oriented than the other zombie-themed saga developed by Capcomand a modernization of the game mechanics and the technical sector could allow the title to attract new fans, seventeen years after the birth of the well-known franchise.