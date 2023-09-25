The team itself revealed the matter, speaking with MP1st in a interview linked to the cross-over between Dead by Dayligth and Alien. Mathieu Côté – Head of Partnerships for Behavior Interactive – said that there are no reasons to create Dead by Dayligth 2 at the moment.

Dead by Daylight is a success that has continued for many years and fans are wondering if the team is ready to publish or even just announce a second chapter. Unfortunately for those who wait Dead by Daylight 2 the wait seems to still be very long.

Behavior Interactive’s words on Dead by Daylight 2

Nicholas Cage has long arrived in Dead by Daylight

MP1st asked: “Since the game continues to have great support, has Behavior ever thought about making Dead by Daylight 2? Or is it not necessary, given the live-service nature of the game?”

Côté then responded: “We want to focus on our main game and continue to expand. Dead by Daylight isn’t going anywhere, there are still so many stories to tell so there’s no reason to start a new one.”

This is not a surprising answer, we must admit. After all, Dead by Daylight is a live service and the only reason to make a sequel would be to completely change the game’s technical infrastructure or revolutionize the design. Dead by Daylight is able to expand with cross-overs (like Nicholas Cage’s) and updates. Furthermore, moving old players to a new chapter would probably be more of a risk than a benefit.