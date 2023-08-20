Dark and Darker has been removed from Steam several months ago after publisher Nexon sent developer, Ironmace, a cease-and-desist letter for alleged copyright infringement; while the game is back in early access on the site of the new publisher, Chaf Games, it is still absent from Steam.
This absence was addressed by an Ironmace developer, known as “sdf”, in a recent Q&A on Discord. On that occasion the team was asked: “Dark and Darker Will it be back on Steam soon?“.
“This is our hope, but it’s up to Steam to decide“, writes sdf. “But we understand and respect their decisions, just as we understand their concerns about the things around us.”
Dark and Darker, how is the situation?
There Nexon v. Ironmace lawsuit has just been rejected by the US District Court, but it is not known if and when Dark and Darker will arrive on US stores, or if the lawsuit will be filed elsewhere and if this will block the distribution of the game again.
As mentioned, fans can still buy Dark and Darker on the Chaf Games websitebut for many not having access to a Steam version – with all its functions – is a huge deterrent.
#Dark #Darker #Return #Steam #developers #Valve #decide
Leave a Reply