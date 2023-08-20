Dark and Darker has been removed from Steam several months ago after publisher Nexon sent developer, Ironmace, a cease-and-desist letter for alleged copyright infringement; while the game is back in early access on the site of the new publisher, Chaf Games, it is still absent from Steam.

This absence was addressed by an Ironmace developer, known as “sdf”, in a recent Q&A on Discord. On that occasion the team was asked: “Dark and Darker Will it be back on Steam soon?“.

“This is our hope, but it’s up to Steam to decide“, writes sdf. “But we understand and respect their decisions, just as we understand their concerns about the things around us.”