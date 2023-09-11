According to the latest rumors, it seems that Daniel Radcliffe is secretly part of the cast of Deadpool 3and who will play the role of a variant of Wolverine.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the name of the former British wizard has been associated with the mutant with adamantium claws. In fact even in previous years, when the return of Hugh Jackman seemed out of the question from the intense finale of Loganthe name of Radcliffe between rumors and fan art he seemed among the most favored to pick up the iconic Australian actor’s legacy. Naturally, the subsequent denials, even from the person concerned, immediately put everything to rest.

But now with multiverse and related variants, among Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home And Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness we have had proof that everything is possible, so nothing can be ruled out.

At the moment it is not known whether this will actually be the actor’s role (should his presence be confirmed), nor whether it will only be a variant, or the transposition which in the next adaptations he will take on the arduous task of definitively taking on the place for a role that, for nearly a quarter of a century, has only had one face on the big screen.

We therefore reiterate, that for now it’s just a rumorand of unconfirmed rumors so take everything with a grain of salt.