Although he arrived at FC Barcelona just over two weeks ago, Dani Olmo has still not played a single match in his new colours as he is still not registered in LaLiga. Will Barça be able to travel to Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday with their new player?
Dani Olmo is FC Barcelona’s star signing this summer and has yet to play a single minute for the Blaugrana. Not in vain, the Catalan club’s financial problems prevented the former RB Leipzig player from being in their squad for the first two games of the championship against Valencia and Bilbao.
This Tuesday, Barça travel to Rayo Vallecano’s pitch to play the third matchday of LaLiga. And this trip would have many possibilities of being repeated without Dani Olmo. Alex Pintanel revealed on Monday that the attacking midfielder cannot yet be registered by the Spanish league runners-up, despite the recent departures of Gündogan (Manchester City), Faye (Stade Rennais), Lenglet (Atlético de Madrid) and Roque (Betis).
According to Fernando Polo there are three solutions that FC Barcelona is considering to register Dani Olmo in time. Initially, WhiteBit a Ukrainian cryptocurrency company that already sponsors the club, would negotiate to integrate the capital of Barça Vision and bring additional income to the club. journalist from Mundo Deportivo also mentions an agreement with Nike, the club’s current equipment supplier.
Finally, the last solution would be to simply convince La Liga. Thus, Joan Laporta could negotiate the registration of his player, in exchange for guarantees provided by the latter to the league, as well as by other members of the board of directors, according to the Spanish journalist again.
