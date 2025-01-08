He Betis already knows that they will face Barcelona in Montjuic in the single-match match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, with a date yet to be decided between January 14 and 16 of the new year 2025, after chance This was decided in the draw that took place this Wednesday at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, in Madrid. Given the closeness of the duel, despite the fact that the green and white team must first face the most imminent league event, which is Valladolid, Betis is already aware of everything that happens around one of the most relevant cases in the media such as It is the one that concerns the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. The question is very clear: Will Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor be able to play against Betis in the Copa del Rey? This is the case, at least for now, knowing that it is very volatile and that everything can change in a matter of hours after both the RFEF and LaLiga knocked down their initial attempts to have the two signed up.

It is known to everyone that both Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor They were signed by Barcelona, ​​Betis’s next rival in the Copa del Rey, last summer, but due to pressing economic problems in the culé entity as well as the salary limit of the team chaired by Laporta, the possibility of the two attackers has been hampered. They have the opportunity to play with the club that took over their ownership, but at the moment they have not had the opportunity to defend the Barça shirt in official competition this 2024-25 season, beyond some summer friendlies.

It was the Government spokesperson and Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, Pilar Alegría, who reported on how the situation was today, after Barcelona requested the precautionary measure to be able to register the two footballers taking advantage of the dates. of the present winter market. Thus, Alegría confirmed this Wednesday that the Higher Sports Council (CSD) has been analyzing the request made by Barcelona to obtain the precautionary measure and thus ensure that Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor can play, but that so far it has not been resolved for any side. “We are studying it. In fact I have already seen some news, some information, that they considered it closed. And the truth and truth is that at this time we are still studying that request that came to us through FC Barcelona,” declared the spokesperson. an interview on RNE.

It must be remembered that the Monitoring Commission of the LALIGA-RFEF Coordination Agreement It already met in its day to address the request for a prior visa as well as the processing of federative licenses, but the precautionary measure requested by Barcelona was overturned by said association of organizations. This was communicated by both entities in their respective official profiles: “Having requested the licenses for the aforementioned players by Barcelona, ​​after analysis of the applicable federative regulations, the Monitoring Commission is agree not to grant the prior visa or the definitive license requested by FC Barcelona for the players Mr. Daniel Olmo Carvajal and Mr. Pau Víctor Delgado in accordance with the literal interpretation of articles 130.2 and 141.5 of the General Regulations of the RFEF, which prevent a player whose license is canceled from being able to, in the course of of the same season, obtain a license in the same team of the club to which he was already linked.