In case of Daniel Alves could take a drastic turn, Barcelona hearing will hold a hearing next Tuesday, March 19, to decide whether to release the Brazilian on conditional release or keep him in prison, after his defense requested the footballer's release until the conviction for raping a young woman is final.

The hearing to decide whether or not to grant provisional freedom to the former Barcelona soccer player will be held at three in the morning, Colombian time (9 a.m. in Spain) next Tuesday in the Court, as reported to Efe legal sources.

Dani Alves, during his rape trial. Photo:Alberto Estevez. Efe Share

Alves was tried a few weeks ago by the Spanish court that sentenced him to four and a half years in prison for sexually abusing a young woman in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30, 2022.

Likewise, the Barcelona hearing He was imposed probation for five years after leaving prison, 150,000 euros in compensation and a ban on communicating or approaching the victim for nine and a half years.

In addition to requesting Alves' provisional release, his lawyer, Inés Guardiola, also filed an appeal against the conviction, questioning the mitigating circumstance of reparation for the damage.

BBC Mundo: Dani Alves during the trial. Photo:Getty Images Share

The defense of Alves maintains in that appeal, which must be resolved later, that on two occasions since he was prosecuted for sexual assault, the Brazilian international requested that the 150,000 euros set as bail be delivered to the victim – who rejected the compensation -, so the mitigating means of repairing the damage must be considered highly qualified, not just simple, as the Audience in his sentence.

Instead, The Prosecutor's Office, which also filed an appeal, requested that the mitigating circumstance of repairing the damage be eliminated.

In that appeal, the public ministry requested that the sentence be increased to Alvesunderstanding that in his case the extenuating circumstance appreciated by the Barcelona Court, since there has not been enough remedial effort on his part: the 150,000 is a sum in line with the financial capacity of the footballer, who paid that amount when the investigating judge set it as bail when prosecuting him for the rape of Sutton, without in any way moment he has accepted the facts or asked for forgiveness.

Dani Alves, Brazilian player. Photo:AFP Share

