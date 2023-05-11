“Very satisfied.” That was Sigrid Kaag’s lukewarm assessment of her party’s performance in the Provincial Council elections on 15 March. It was on the results evening in Utrecht, the exit polls rolled across the screen, and the party leader was asked what she thought of the six senate seats that D66 seemed to get. The loss seemed limited compared to the latest polls, but there was no real reason to be happy, Kaag radiated with her lack of enthusiasm.

Two months later, the position of D66 seems even less promising. In the indirect elections for the Senate at the end of this month, in which the newly elected members of the Provincial Council choose the senate, the party will probably end up with five seats. Two less than now.

The party realizes that D66 is losing position. No seats were added in any of the twelve provinces. On balance, D66 lost nine of the 41 States seats. And in the formation of the new provincial executive councils, the progressive-liberals are almost sidelined. In eleven of the twelve provinces, the exploratory phase is now over and formation talks between possible coalition partners have started. D66 has not been invited to any of those negotiating tables. And that while BBB, the major opponent of D66 in the elections, has the initiative in the talks almost everywhere.

That stings, because D66 considers itself a constructive middle party, has been in the cabinet since 2017 and is used to co-govern large municipalities and provinces. After the 2015 parliamentary elections, D66 was part of the councils in nine provinces, after that of 2019 in five provinces.

The melting away of power in the provinces is leading to dissatisfaction and frustration within the party. The party leadership in The Hague is particularly sorry for the loss of two senate seats. Campaign leader Hanneke van der Werf does not think that participation in the provinces is “a logical consequence” of the election results. “Governing is not an end in itself. If we can bring too little of our own agenda in a coalition, we will not participate.”

At the party congress next Saturday in the RAI, the electoral loss in the parliamentary elections and the dramatic administrative consequences will certainly be discussed. The young party member Tobias den Hollander (20) from Alphen aan den Rijn has expressed the frustration in a sharp motion. He will call on his party on Saturday to take a “more flexible” nitrogen stance “to avoid political isolation and exclusion”. In other words: if D66 wants to participate again at the negotiating tables, then the party must be prepared to meet BBB’s wishes. During the campaign, the two sides were diametrically opposed in the nitrogen debate, and nothing has changed since then.

Den Hollander believes that D66 should not adhere so strictly to the deadline of 2030 laid down in the coalition agreement – the year in which nitrogen emissions must be halved. BBB wants that to be postponed to 2035 or preferably later. In addition, according to Den Hollander, forced buy-out of farmers should only apply to ‘peak taxers’, companies that emit a lot of nitrogen. In this way, says Den Hollander, a ‘nitrogen compromise’ can be reached with other parties that is ‘ultimately better for the Netherlands than complete standstill on frozen party principles’. The board denied the motion.

Statement D66 party leaders

What also complicates D66 participation in the provincial formation talks is a statement issued by all twelve provincial D66 party leaders before the elections. They wrote that BBB, JA21 and the PVV want to block the nitrogen and climate targets in the provinces. The D66ers did not want to take that ‘dead end’. “Parties that block the approach to nitrogen and climate will find us right in front of them.”

BBB campaign strategist Henk Vermeer says he was annoyed by the statement. He calls it “only logical” that D66 was subsequently not invited to negotiate in any province. “Their letter was clear.” It’s not BBB’s fault, says Vermeer once again. His party does not exclude anyone.

If we can’t bring much of our own agenda, we won’t participate Hanneke van der Werf campaign manager

The provincial D66 party leaders do not regret their action. Yes, they lost the elections, and no, they are not discussing new colleges. But they think they can also achieve a lot from the opposition. The party leaders consider it “fair” to voters to be clear about nitrogen. “Me and my party have certain ideals. Voters can vote for it – or not,” says Tiko Smetsers of D66 in Flevoland. Matthijs van Miltenburg (North Brabant) thinks it is “very good that D66 keeps its back straight and does not allow itself to be tempted, with a view to the plush, to make a half-baked compromise.”

Campaign manager Van der Werf also continues to support the campaign strategy. “If we had been more flexible in our nitrogen position, for example by letting go of 2030, that would not have been credible.”

Tension in coalition

It is not very favorable for the already fragile coalition of Rutte IV, and the position of D66 in it. If BBB nevertheless puts its stamp on provincial administrative agreements, the coalition agreements in The Hague will be further jeopardized. The CDA has already announced that it wants to rewrite the nitrogen paragraph in the coalition agreement, after the significant loss that Wopke Hoekstra’s party suffered in the parliamentary elections. As far as he is concerned, the ‘2030’ deadline should be dropped.

With this renegotiation, the CDA wants to wait until the provincial councils have been formed. The greater the position of BBB in those executive councils, the more ammunition the CDA has in this renegotiation. Then it will be difficult for D66 to hold on to the nitrogen position any longer, if the party wants to keep the coalition afloat.

In addition, ‘right-wing’ provincial authorities and a right-wing majority in the Senate can also put pressure on other politically sensitive dossiers in The Hague. Think of the ambitious climate measures of D66 minister Rob Jetten. D66, which now sees itself mainly as the guardian of the difficultly reached coalition agreement, is increasingly coming under pressure.

Glimmer of hope

There is one recent development in the provinces from which D66 members draw a glimmer of hope. The exploration has started again in Utrecht, after the talks between BBB and GroenLinks broke down. In the third reconnaissance round that starts, not D66 but BBB is offside. Who knows, maybe this will happen in other provinces later on. Everything can still break, nothing is final. Member of Parliament Tjeerd de Groot refers to Forum for Democracy, four years ago. In most provinces, the Forum was unable to forge a coalition because the party was unwilling to compromise.

Some D66 members think that the provinces will eventually inevitably end up on the same nitrogen route as D66. There is simply no other path, thinks Marianne de Widt of D66 Utrecht. “BBB can say: we are not going to do things. But we have to comply with important laws and international agreements.”

This is also the view of Remko Zuidema, the chairman of the influential sustainability network within the party. He is actually satisfied that D66 is not participating in the provincial coalition formation for now. “We have to be able to handle that as a professional party. Now BBB can show that she can’t get anything done and then we’ll come back later.”

With the cooperation of Rosa Uijtewaal, Lyanne Levy and Denise Retera