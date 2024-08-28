Is there perhaps a chance to see more? similar products? According to CD Projekt, yes .

CD Projekt is famous for its video games, but in recent years it has increasingly pushed towards a multimedia approach, for example with a beloved animated product on Netflix. We are obviously talking about Cyberpunk Edgerunners of which one season is available.

Words from CD Projekt’s co-CEO

To the co-CEO Michał Nowakowski was asked during a recent financial meeting whether the company is planning any more projects in the pop culture category and whether the aforementioned beloved anime – made by Studio Trigger – will get a second season.

The protagonists of Edgerunners are much loved

The executive said that fans should expect more similar animated products in the future. The company is “definitely” planning more animated projects for Cyberpunk. It couldn’t reveal more than that, though.

Nowakowski and his colleagues have said repeatedly in the past that Cyberpunk Edgerunners Won’t Have a Sequel to Season 1. For this reason, we must immediately say that we should not consider his words as a countermand. What the co-CEO means is that there will be other similar products, but not a sequel to the anime already available.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners has arrived in September 2022 and it was a critical and commercial success. It also caused an increase in the number of players in the video game and, certainly, helped with sales. Perhaps CD Projekt is already calculating the possibility of publishing a new animated series with the arrival of the sequel, although this would mean that it will be many years before we see a Cyberpunk anime again.

The Polish company also spoke about the status of its video game projects, revealing that The Witcher 4 has almost completed the first phase of development.