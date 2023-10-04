The Colombian National Team will play on dates 3 and 4 of the South American qualifiers against Uruguay and Ecuador, two games where Néstor Lorenzo’s team could have multiple important losses due to injury.

One of the big doubts in what will be Néstor Lorenzo’s call is the presence of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who is coming back from recovering from a long tendonitis that left him off the playing field for five weeks.

The Colombian player played the first 45 minutes of the match against Venezuela on the first round of the tie, but did not see minutes in the game against Chile due to the physical discomfort he suffered.

Upon arriving in Milan, it was confirmed that the player from Antioquia was suffering from tendonitis and needed rest to avoid aggravating his physical problems.

Inter makes an important request to Colombia

This Wednesday, it was learned that Inter Milan is managing some dialogues with the directors of the Colombian Football Federation so that they do not call Juan Guillermo Cuadrado to the double knockout date which will take place this month.

According to the information provided by Tuttosport, The Italian team wants the 35-year-old footballer to stay in Milan so that he can recover 100% from the injury and not risk a relapse.

The long trip to Colombia and the harsh weather conditions of Barranquilla and Quito (cities where the Colombian National Team will play against Uruguay and Ecuador on October 12 and 17) set off the alarms for the Italian board and coaching staff.

🇨🇴 Inter has asked Colombia not to call up Juan Cuadrado during this October break. They want to recover it 100%. [Tuttosport] pic.twitter.com/rt5m9oTvoo — I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) October 4, 2023

Cuadrado is recovered, he had persistent tendonitis, and he performed his first group training with positive feelings

Although there is no certainty about what may happen in Cuadrado’s case, From Italy they are confident that the Colombian National Team and Néstor Lorenzo will give in so that the Colombian stays in Appiano throughout the Fifa break.

It should be remembered that Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is now available to return to the playing fields. Simone Inzaghi, coach of Inter Milan, confirmed in the press conference before the Champions League match that the player was fit to play.

“Cuadrado is recovered, he had persistent tendinitis, and he performed his first group training with positive feelings. We didn’t do much, but he was good. He is called up and is a very important player, I am counting on him a lot for the next games,” stated the Trasalpino coach.

However, Cuadrado did not even go to the substitute bench in Inter’s 1-0 victory over Benfica. Of course, he could see minutes this Saturday when the ‘neroazzurri’ team faces Bologna on matchday 8 of Italian Serie A.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

