He Blue Cross is in an impressive state of form, so the arrival of the FIFA date It may not have come at the best time, as the pace they had been maintaining in the last two weeks had returned the hope to the fans.
After the beating of America 4-1along with the undisputed leadership and with one game less than most teams, the Argentine Martin Anselmi reunited with the team after the Leagues Cup and now he will have to manage the group well to arrive in good shape for the next Liguilla.
But the first step to that is to overcome the FIFA date September, so the board has scheduled a friendly match for this weekend, with the absence of players called up by their respective national teams.
Blue Cross agreed to a friendly match against the Alebrijes from Oaxaca, of the Expansion League, for this Thursday, September 5thso La Máquina will travel to Oaxaca territory to keep up the pace while its selected players compete during the international break.
The match of Alebrijes vs Cruz Azul will be played at 8:00 p.m. at the Technological Stadium of Oaxacaso you already have a plan to continue watching the cement team while the FIFA date around the world.
The bad news is that it is not yet confirmed. broadcast of the match on television; However, it is not ruled out that at the last minute they will announce the game through one of the platforms it has TUDN.
For this match, Blue Cross will not be able to count on seven players, who are called up by their respective national teams and who are headed by Erik Lira, Charly Rodriguez and Luis Romo with the Mexican National Team.
These names are added Kevin Mierwith Colombia; Andres Montano, Mateo Levy and Amaury Moraleswith Mexican minor teams.
