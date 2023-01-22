Al Nassr is playing a very important match for its history today.
One of the best players of all time will wear shorts for the first time to try to put his new team at the top of the Saudi championship table. A historic milestone in an official match, since the Portuguese already started from the start in a clash in which a selection of players from the Arabian league faced PSG led by Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and company.
The match will be played today, January 22, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.. The stadium that will host the duel will be Mrsool Park, the place where Al Nassr plays at home.
Except last minute surprise caused by an injury or inconvenience, Rudi García, will line up Cristiano ronaldowith the seven behind him, and will try, for the first time since he no longer plays in a major European league, to score a goal on his debut day.
Why has Cristiano Ronaldo not been able to debut until now with his new team?
The answer is simple, the former Manchester United player had a two-game ban to serve after his last game in the Premier League, so this ban had to be transferred to the Saudi competition given the impossibility of the Portuguese player in the English league.
With Cristiano Ronaldo you never know, but it is very possible that today we are before his last debut in a new team. The years go by for everyone and Ronaldo is no longer who he was, but they still give him the legs and the brain to continue competing. Example for all.
