Will Cristiano Ronaldo play his last World Cup? this opined

Cristiano Ronaldo assured this Monday that he will decide how long he will play given the rumors that the 2022 World Cup could be the last for the 37-year-old from Madeira: “I’m the boss. Full stop.”

“Many ask this question. I am the one who is going to decide my future. If I want to play more, I play and if I don’t want to play, I don’t play”, responded at a press conference called this Monday in Porto, one day before the meeting between Portugal and North Macedonia is held to ensure a pass to the World Cup final in Qatar.

(Also read: Peru vs. Paraguay: the terrible record that would leave Colombia without a World Cup)

CR7 thanked the support and highlighted the level of his team

CR7 thanked the behavior of the public attending the match between Portugal and Turkey last Thursday, which ended 3-1, and has asked “that tomorrow (Tuesday) they do the same thing” in order to play “a good game”.

“If the Portuguese were as they were on Thursday, we will win the game,” he insisted.

Cristiano acknowledged that North Macedonia “is a very organized team”, with strong points and which he respects, but he has assured that they can be beaten.

“If Portugal had their best level, they would beat any team in the world. Macedonia is the one that touches us. We are going to win because we really want to be in the World Cup and it is the game of our lives too,” she stressed.

(In other news: José Pékerman: the real story of how he was removed from the Colombian National Team)

Pepe returned to training in Portugal

This Monday the squad from the Portuguese national team trained in Porto, where Pepe also participated, who had been out due to covid and was unable to play against Turkey.

SPORTS

with Eph