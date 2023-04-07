The euro 2024 is approaching and all the teams are preparing to face the most important competition at the level of teams in Europe. However, there is a player who always generates great expectations and who could make a big difference for his team, despite not having had the desired participation in the last important event with his team: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.
At 38 years old, he continues to show that he is in great physical condition, as evidenced by his performance in recent games with the Al Nassr. Despite the fact that it is a less competitive league, Ronaldo continues to be a decisive player in matches. His dedication and commitment to his body and sports performance are evident, and his leadership skills and winning mentality make him a very important asset. .
Some players have managed to maintain their performance well into old age, proving that age is not an obstacle to success in soccer. Examples include roger millawho played in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups with 38 and 42 years, Dino Zoffwho won the 1982 World Cup with 40 years, Faryd Mondragonwho played the 2014 World Cup with 43 years, Essam El-Hadarywho played the 2018 World Cup with 45 years, George Weahwho played in the qualifying phase for the 2006 World Cup with 39 years, marco ballottawho played the 2004 Eurocopa with 39 yearsand David Jameswho played in the 2010 World Cup with 39 years.
Having a star on your team is one of the most important advantages you can have in a competition of this level. And Cristiano Ronaldo is, without a doubt, one of the most outstanding players in the history of football and a true benchmark for any team. The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo in these important appointments could have a significant impact on the performance of the team. The lack of a player of his caliber could be fatalalthough it sounds (worth the redundancy) fatalistic.
His experience, leadership and quality on the field are factors that can make a big difference for any team. In addition, his goalscoring ability and his ability to unbalance matches are characteristics that make him a unique and unrepeatable player. In addition, his presence in the team could be an extra motivation for his teammates.who know that having one of the best players in the world on their team increases their chances of success.
Cristiano is a difficult player to replace, however, if a short-term alternative is sought, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos could be an option to consider. At just 21 years old, Ramos has shown great potential and goal-scoring ability. While he still has a long way to go, he could become a key figure for Portuguese football in the future.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #play #Euro #Portugal
Leave a Reply