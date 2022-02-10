Almost two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, politicians and governments are pushing to start treating the virus like any other problematic but manageable disease – such as seasonal flu – however, there are several experts who warn that such an approach may be premature and leaves an overly optimistic picture of what ‘living with Covid-19’ actually means.

Several countries are already taking steps towards the ‘endemic situation’, despite the Ômicron variant continuing to generate huge waves of infections. The UK, Denmark and Sweden have dropped almost all pandemic restrictions with their respective leaders emphasizing that we must “learn to live” with the virus and transition Covid-19 from a pandemic disease to an endemic one.

+ Brazil records 1,295 deaths from covid in 24 hours; biggest brand since July 29

“With few exceptions, politicians don’t understand the meaning or importance of endemicity,” said Johan Swartzberg, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, Berkeley’s school of public health, in statements to Forbes magazine. “Endemic means stable or constant presence of a disease” within a defined area”, he reinforced.

What would endemic Covid-19 mean for our daily lives?

This would always depend on “what level the endemicity gets to”, revealed Johan Swartzberg, that is, how common the disease will be. If Covid-19 is endemic at a very high level, “we will be limited in our options”, he explained, and we may have to continue to use social restrictions and non-pharmaceutical interventions such as masks. If, on the contrary, it was at a very low level, “life will return to the pre-pandemic state”. “We have some control over the level of endemicity through vaccination”, warned the specialist, something that would reduce the chance of a new variant emerging.

Elizabeth Halloran, an epidemiologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, reinforced caution, ensuring that this stable state has not yet been reached with Covid-19, as evidenced by the “vertical increase in Omicron cases”, being “hard to say”. when this can happen – it will depend on the level of immunity of the population and the evolution of the virus itself. Also Aris Katzourakis, an evolutionary virologist at the University of Oxford, expressed a similar degree of uncertainty and assured that “it will not be in 2022″.

Endemic does not mean mild or infrequent disease, experts warn – “endemic means it’s with us to stay” – and many of the world’s biggest ‘killers’, such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV, are endemic.

The warnings about being able to live with the coronavirus have prevailed since the beginning of the pandemic and many responsible have compared it, in a controversial way, to a seasonal flu. Just remember the examples of former US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. But they have grown in popularity as restrictions continued into the 2nd year of the pandemic and as vaccines were released. The Ômicron variant, despite causing higher rates of infection – which have reached record levels in many countries – has revealed relatively low levels of hospitalizations and deaths compared to previous waves, which has led to increased calls to move towards an endemic disease.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, leader of the World Health Organization (WHO), last week warned against countries lifting restrictions and claiming victory over the virus prematurely. “This virus is dangerous and continues to evolve before our eyes,” he explained. Ongoing restrictions are vital to stopping transmission of the virus, he added, in response to countries’ easing measures.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

