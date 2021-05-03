More than a year after the World Health Organization declared the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are looking forward to reducing the spread of the virus instead of eliminating it completely, with the introduction of many effective vaccines and the enforcement of safety measures such as travel bans and quarantines, which have begun to bear fruit in reducing cases of infection. Coronavirus in some parts of the world.

According to a survey conducted by the “Science Alert” website, which included 8 epidemiologists, 75% of them answered that Covid-19 will become a pandemic, which raises doubts about the possibility of eradicating it in the future, and whether it will remain endemic in some areas.

This means that there are always infected people who transmit the infection to another person and then recover. Over time, on average each person infects another person, so the number of infected remains roughly the same, says Professor Graham Medley, an expert in disease modeling from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

For his part, an expert in disease modeling and epidemiology from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Professor James Wood, said: “When the (swine flu) virus appeared in 2009, it became epidemic within a year of the initial pandemic and pushed the existing H1N1 flu strain circulating in humans. Until extinction. “

Many viruses that were responsible for previous pandemics, including the 1918 influenza pandemic, are still circulating today.

And the complete elimination of the disease is not easy. So far, the World Health Organization has announced only two diseases that have been eliminated worldwide: smallpox and rinderpest. Both required a massive global vaccine campaign to reach herd immunity.

Smallpox and rinderpest were eradicated with vaccines; Now that we have found many Covid-19 vaccines, can we use them to eradicate this disease?

Dr. Lee Reilly of the University of California, Berkeley, highlights a major obstacle to eliminating Covid-19, as the responsible virus can mutate to become vaccine-resistant.

“In places where there is a mixture of vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, vaccines may exert selective pressure on the virus to undergo more mutations, and these variables will spread among unvaccinated people. Some variants may affect vaccinated people as well,” he said.

He added that there is another difficulty in reaching herd immunity, which is that some of the currently available vaccines do not provide 100% immunity against infection with “Covid-19”.

While the expert in epidemiology from the University of York, Professor Jane Heffernan, believes that “it can stimulate Covid-19 infection and vaccination at high levels of preventive immunity in individuals. It can protect the acquired immunity from infection, or in the case of infection, it will reduce the severity of the disease “.

There is also the challenge of vaccinating so many people in many countries, as Professor Wood from the University of New South Wales highlighted that “the limitations imposed on our ability to produce the vaccine (15-20 million doses per day) mean that the global coverage is high. “Two doses will last more than a year, even with a relatively equitable supply of vaccines.”