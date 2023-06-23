The case of the leader of the well-known Bryansk group “Saransky”, which is behind a series of resonant murders in the 2000s, has been submitted to court, Izvestia was told in the Bryansk prosecutor’s office. The indictment on him was approved by the prosecutor of the region Alexander Voytovich. According to our data, we are talking about the ex-deputy of the Bryansk City Council, a former policeman Vitaly Kiriyenko. The source of the publication said that his closest accomplices, who made a deal with the investigation, gave evidence against him. . Details of the high-profile case are in the Izvestia article.

New circumstances

In the near future, the Bryansk Regional Court will begin to consider the criminal case of the alleged 61-year-old leader of the Saransky gang, the Investigative Committee reported on June 22 – they announced the completion of the investigation of the criminal case of the anonymous criminal, his name was not mentioned in the release.

As Izvestia found out, we are talking about the former Bryansk deputy and policeman Vitaly Kiriyenko. It is believed that he led the Saransky gang for several years. In the criminal world, he is known by the nickname “Crest”. He is accused of high-profile contract killings, as well as a number of smaller crimes.

The Saransky gang terrorized the inhabitants of Moscow and the Moscow region back in the nineties; in different years it included at least 19 members. They committed murders, extortion, kidnappings and car thefts. In the middle of the 2000s, the bandits moved from the capital to Bryansk, where they were from. There they committed several contract killings.

One of the most resonant was the murder of the deputy of the Bryansk city council of people’s deputies and the general director of the Municipal Unitary Enterprise “Complex” Alexander Ishchenko . In September 2005, Ishchenko, who controlled one of the city’s main retail outlets, the Central Market, was shot in the back right on one of the city streets.

In 2009, bandits killed an entrepreneur and member of another criminal group, Pyotr Kozhemyako. Three years later, an attempt was made on the vice-governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Kasatsky – An unknown person on the street hit him with a knife, but he, by a lucky chance, survived.

For the attempt on Kasatsky, Kiriyenko was sentenced by the Bryansk Regional Court to 8.5 years in a strict regime colony in 2013. Involvement in the murders of Ishchenko and two other people was proved only now – thanks to the new evidence that appeared in the case, Izvestia was told in the Bryansk prosecutor’s office. They were provided to the investigation by the closest associates of the leader.

“I wouldn’t go to the bandits …”

Known from open sources Vitaly Kiriyenko’s biography fits into the classic serial image of a “werewolf in uniform” – back in the mid-nineties, he changed his service in the internal affairs bodies to participate in an organized crime group. For some time he was a deputy, but a criminal career turned out to be closer to him. In 1998, Kiriyenko joined the gang, which at that time was led by another person – the creator and “ideological inspirer” of the Saranskys, Andrei Volkhov. For a series of bloody crimes in April 1998, he was sentenced to death.

There is a curious detail in his case – a lyrical diary that Volkhov kept in parallel with his criminal activities and the elimination of competitors. It was he who became one of the main evidence of his guilt, and unexpected lines from there – the reason for the filming of numerous documentaries.

In particular, among the entries there are the following: “If it were possible to change my life, then I would never join the bandits. I would start an honest life, work at a factory, but what difference does it make what I would do, just to live honestly and always be with my family … “Volkhov’s death sentence was subsequently commuted to life imprisonment in the White Swan colony, where he is still.

As the investigation found, Vitaly Kiriyenko joined the organized crime group when it was still led by Volkhov, and later headed the Saranskys. Thanks to his deputy and police past, he had weight in political and business circles.

The meeting places for the leaders and members of the gang were establishments controlled by them – the Orange cafe and the Royal restaurant. The restaurant even now actually belongs to Kiriyenko, a source close to the investigation told Izvestia. Now the restaurant is thriving, local residents confirm.

We do not legally judge

There is another interesting detail in Kiriyenko’s biography: when he was released in 2018, after serving 8.5 years for an attempt on the life of the vice-governor of the Bryansk region, he managed to remove his conviction a year later. This was reported to Izvestia by a source familiar with his case. This allowed Khokhl to live quietly in his native Bryansk for several years, without attracting the attention of law enforcement agencies.

The removal of a criminal record a year after serving a sentence is an unprecedented case, believes Igor Bushmanov, managing partner of the Avex Yust law office. According to Art. 86 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, a conviction for grave and especially grave crimes is removed only after ten years.

— Kiriyenko, who was released, could remove his conviction ahead of schedule, however, in practice, courts in the rarest cases make such decisions on crimes against a person, in particular, murder, – the lawyer told Izvestia.

According to the materials of the criminal case, from 2019 until the moment of a new arrest in 2022, Kiriyenko, together with his accomplices, tried to take control of the construction market and “rule” the local utility market, in particular, management companies . According to the investigation, He intimidated some entrepreneurs and extorted money from them, tried to take away real estate and land plots from others, forced others to refuse profitable deals in favor of controlled businessmen. So, for example, the bandits tried to “squeeze” land plots and buildings from one of the local companies, the market value of which amounted to more than 136 million rubles.

As Izvestia was told in the Bryansk prosecutor’s office, all these years Kiriyenko maintained extensive connections in law enforcement and state bodies – Bryansk bailiffs were involved in one of his last “pre-landing” episodes. Using acquaintances in the department, Kiriyenko was an intermediary in the transfer of a large bribe to the head of one of the city departments of the Bryansk UFSSP.

“Thus, the defendants wanted to speed up enforcement proceedings for the sale of the debtor’s share in the authorized capital of a commercial company,” the supervisory authority explained.

Handed over with giblets

Perhaps Kiriyenko would have lived the rest of his days at large, terrorizing entrepreneurs and enjoying dividends from the restaurant business, if his accomplices had not wanted to cut off their sentence. . They fell into the hands of the law a little earlier than their leader, completely pleaded guilty and concluded pre-trial cooperation agreements with the investigation, under which they testified against Kiriyenko. This allowed law enforcement officers in May 2022 to detain “Bryansk Al Capone,” as the media called him.

“It’s scary to imagine that all these four years he lived quietly in the city, among us,” local residents shared with Izvestia.

Now Kiriyenko is charged with seven episodes of crimes – three murders, banditry, extortion, fraud and mediation in a bribe. He is also charged with a rare in practice article on coercion to refuse to complete a transaction. Among those who testified against their criminal boss was Kiriyenko’s “right hand” Yuri Maslov. For cooperation with the investigation, the term of one of the accomplices was reduced – up to five years in a strict regime colony. Maslov’s case, according to Izvestia, is already in court and may be considered next week.

Criminal cases against the rest of Kiriyenko’s accomplices have either been sent to court or are already being considered. The investigation of criminal cases on charges of other members of the gang is at the final stage.