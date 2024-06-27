This, in theory, should already guarantee a certain balance in the microtransactions, which should be absolutely detached from the gameplay, presenting only cosmetic elements which do not affect the balance of the game.

Even Sony’s new live service is therefore adapting to what is now the prevailing trend for this type of game, with the difference that, in this case, the title in question still has a price starting price, i.e. €39.99, so it is clearly not free-to-play.

In an interview published by VGC, the director of IP of Firewalk Studios Kim Kreines, answered the fateful question about the presence of microtransactions within I agree : Well, the short answer is yes, there will be microtransactions but specified that they will only be cosmetic items.

Only cosmetic items in Concord microtransactions

“We will launch Concord with our 16 characters, 12 maps and 6 modes of play,” Kreines explained.

“These are all things included in the purchase of the game, and on a seasonal basis we will be expanding the content with new maps, new modes and new characters, as well as tell the story further“, the developer reported.

There will be microtransactions, but they are purely cosmetic pieces that you can choose to further customize the various fighters, and you can choose whether to purchase them or not. They have no effect on gameplaywe firmly believe that the full gaming experience should be available to all players equally.”

The solution adopted should therefore be the standard one of cosmetic microtransactions, which however does not exclude large purchases by the community, considering the success that these types of in-game purchases often enjoy.

In the meantime, we also got news of the first public beta of Concord, with the dates announced just a few hours ago and scheduled for next month. To learn more about the game, we refer you to the special on everything we know about the new shooter for PlayStation and PC.