That Firewalk Studios’ debut title was destined for the second option it was easy to expect it in fact: the official presentation received lukewarmly, the gameplay trailers that raised great perplexity, the beta open to the entire world (cit.) due to the lack of pre-orders were all fairly clear signs of a project that had little hope of lasting.

Concord is a disaster the most sensational ever for Sony, which in the face of this spectacular defeat could review its live service strategy : a type of product that, as has been widely demonstrated, knows no half measures: it either makes a killing or fails miserably.

A second sdeng in a few months

Of course, the game would then set negative records on Steam in terms of online users and would be withdrawn from sale within a few days. no one could have imagined itand we are sincerely sorry for what the guys at Firewalk Studios are going through at this very dramatic time.

However that there was something deeply wrong in Sony’s current live service strategy it already seemed clear at the time of the equally sensational cancellation of The Last of Us Multiplayer, as well as in a PlayStation first-party release calendar that has produced little to nothing in 2024.

Investing so massively on games that are unable to guarantee an effective resultfor a variety of possible reasons, while also taking resources away from the development of the narrative-driven single-player exclusives that Sony has always been famous and appreciated for, brings to mind Mattrick’s management of Xbox.

The luck of the Japanese company is that on the other side there is not someone who will try to take advantage of this moment of weakness to recover ground, but rather a Microsoft that is very happy to to overcome the difficulties of PlayStation Studios with their own first-party titlessee the announcement of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle for PS5.

