Luis Gilberto Murillothe Colombian ambassador in USA, spoke with EL TIEMPO about different aspects of the relationship between the two nations. One of the main themes was that of migration.

Recently, Relations between the two nations seem to have entered into relative tension due to two specific episodes: On the one hand, Washington publicly aired its concern about the “gradual” program in the eradication of illicit crops that President Petro proposed.

And, as reported by EL TIEMPO, that country also “expressed its discomfort over the government’s decision to prefer France to purchase the planes required to modernize the Air Force and described as “very difficult” the granting of a temporary relief for undocumented Colombian migrants in the US”.

This mentioned relief is a request that Murillo has made, however, for Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols, Colombia’s political and security situation is good, and such permission is generally granted to nations in difficult internal situations.

On the other hand, the ambassador explained that great progress has been made with respect to visas for Colombian tourists wishing to visit the United States.

On the one hand, Murillo highlighted that the waiting time for the issuance of this document was reduced from 850 to 45 days.

On the other hand, the ambassador highlighted an alleged opening of the American government to obtain a visa exemption for Colombians.

“That has some requirements and we are working to meet them. The Secretary of Internal Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, during his recent visit to Colombia, expressed his openness to moving forward in this process, which is long-term,” Murillo assured EL TIEMPO.

