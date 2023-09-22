The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce opened an investigation against the Colombian Football Federation, Dimayor and 29 professional clubs for some alleged agreements that would harm the development of the Women’s League.

The opening of this investigation caused a rapid reaction from Dimayor, which just hours after the announcement summoned an extraordinary assembly of clubs to study the situation. The team presidents met with a group of lawyers throughout the morning.

Fernando Jaramillo, president of the professional branch of Colombian football, spoke about the situation, although he said that they have not yet been officially notified of the case, but he denied that they are going to take the case to Fifa to denounce a possible state intervention, as was leaked. in some media.

“That issue was not discussed, that we ourselves are going to call on Fifa for its intervention, that doesn’t make much sense, really. It is not an easy time for Colombian professional football due to the open investigations, but we fully trust in our ability,” Jaramillo explained at a press conference.

Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor. Photo: Edgar Cusgüen Olarte

“Of course Fifa monitors the development of Colombian football and is surely aware of what is happening. “President Ramón Jesurún has a meeting very soon with Gianni Infantino, the president of Fifa, and these issues will surely be discussed,” he added.

Jaramillo acknowledged that the opening of this investigation discourages teams that want to participate in the Women’s League, although none of them, so far, have expressed that they want to stop their process.

“We have to hold a competition meeting before, but this clearly discourages some clubs. A very great effort has been made since 2017 and it has not been fully recognized. Of the players who went to the World Cup, 14 play in the Colombian league and all of them went there. That is why this resolution draws our attention at this time. Let’s demonstrate our performance. No club has told me that they are going to truncate this sporting process,” said the leader.

