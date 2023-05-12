The International Energy Agency expects the market for these technologies to more than triple by 2030, reaching approximately $650 billion.

This boom will be reflected in the increase in employment in the sector, which will add about 8 million new jobs by 2030.

Achieving these numbers requires rapid growth in investments. According to one estimate, the industry needs investments of approximately $80 billion annually between 2023 and 2030 if the world wants to reach zero emissions by the middle of this century.

However, the road will not be without challenges, the most important of which is the large concentration of manufacturing currently in certain countries.

For example, only 3 countries account for about 70 percent of the manufacturing capacities of solar panels, wind turbines, and electric car batteries.

Currently, countries are beginning to focus more and more on diversifying supply chains and trying to localize these industries as much as possible, a process that may not be difficult!

Clean energy technology manufacturing facilities need between 1 and 3 years to enter production, which means that there is a possibility for this industry to expand rapidly in countries that provide an investment-friendly environment.

The world is entering a new industrial era that will be no less important than what it witnessed in the past, and it is an era that will redraw the landscape of the global economy, and even the future of humanity as a whole.

For her part, Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of Lanza Tech, believes that climate goals cannot be achieved without the use of climate technology.

She added that the technology needed to achieve climate goals is to capture the carbon in the air, as well as the use of renewable energy sources, carbon recycling and reuse, as well as diversifying the sources of manufacturing daily products.

Holmgren stated that she does not prefer to talk about a deadline for achieving climate goals that extends to 2050, but rather believes that the deadline should be set until 2030.

“In fact, if we don’t start to lower the emissions curve in the next 5 to 10 years, achieving it by 2050 will be nothing more than a dream,” says the CEO of Lanza Tech.

She said that the use of climate technology will allow carbon to be prevented from entering the air, whether through sequestration, reuse, or direct removal from the atmosphere.

And she stressed, “If we do not develop this technology, I do not think that we will be on the path to achieving climate goals,” as she put it.