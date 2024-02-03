It will tell everything. Christian Domínguez, leader of The Great International Orchestra, will respond to the accusations of infidelity that have surrounded him in recent days, after the ampay presented on 'Magaly TV, la firma'. Recently, there was a lot of speculation that he would not end up appearing on 'America Today', however, Choca Mandros has come forward to clear up these rumors and explain what the singer's true participation in Ethel Pozo's program will be.

What did Choca Mandros say about Christian Domínguez's interview in 'América hoy'?

After the discovery of Christian Domínguez's infidelity towards his partner, Pamela Francowith Mary Moncada and Alexa Samamé, the production of 'America today' revealed that he plans to dedicate an entire program to exploring this scandal that has captured the public's attention. On its opening day, they will broadcast an exclusive interview with the cumbiambero who, so far, has not broken his silence.

In addition to this, Choca Mandros, host of the program 'You are in all', denied the speculations of Rodrigo González, who believes that the morning show would be “selling smoke”, since Christian is never seen promoting the interview.

“Christian already talked to Ethel and Janet,” Mandros pointed out, denying all doubts in this regard. And not only that, but he added that the interview will not be limited to what is already known and will present a dynamic in the live studio, in which Domínguez will be able to answer more questions, to give more details about the recent revelations of the two women. who were romantically involved with the singer.

“But if there is, to make it clearer, if there is a photo it is because there is a video and this Monday they are going to see that interview. But be careful, it does not mean that we are only going to see that, because they have given me the information that there is a dynamic with Christian in the studio so we can continue watching the topic and ask him current questions about his personal life,” dijo Crash.

Viewers will be attentive to the grand premiere of the 'America Today' program to find out the singer's responses and to witness the additional dynamics that will take place on the set.

What will be the questions for Christian Domínguez in 'America today'?

The people who will interview Christian Dominguez Next Monday, February 5, it will be Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza.

“Do you recognize yourself as the person who was in the white van with Mary Moncada?” “Are you still living with Pamela?”, “Is Mary Moncada the only one? Are you sure? Are there no more going out?” are the questions that the interviewers prepared.