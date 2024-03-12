Despite the confirmation that he would continue in the team, the skeptical media sparked a new rumor about the support of the majority shareholder of the energy drinks, Chalerm Yoovidhya, and They indicated that Horner could be fired in the near future.
A few hours after the information gained public notoriety, De Telegraaf's F1 insider, Erik van Haren, cited the words of the company's main spokesperson who assured that Horner “is grateful for the full support of shareholders, and that remains the status“.
From his side, the experienced director questioned the veracity of the rumors that circulated in the world of motorsports and assured: “There was a complaint, it was closely examined and it was rejected. From there, we must move on to something else“, according to information collected from the official Fox Sports website.
In the last Formula 1 race, the team leader appeared hand in hand with his wife, trying to show the strong relationship he has with her. Despite this episode, criticism continued, especially in the United States, where women's rights activists criticized the company's attitude.
Who is Christian Horner?
With extensive experience in motorsports, Horner ended his racing career in the late 1990s, after participating in the Formula 3 categories and the Formula 3000 championship. He later founded his own Arden International Formula 3000 team, in which He participated as its top manager from 1999 until his arrival at Red Bull.
In 2005, the former driver began managing the then-new Red Bull Formula 1 team, and in 2010 he became the youngest team leader to win a Constructors' Championship. Likewise, in 2013 he was awarded the Order of the British Empire, and two years later he married his current wife, Geri Halliwell, a member of the renowned group Spice Girls.
