During the last few days, the world of Formula 1 remained in suspense regarding the contractual situation of Christian Horner, team manager of Red Bull and recently reported for “inappropriate behavior”however, the team clarified the situation and denied rumors.

As soon as his teammate accused him of behaving inappropriately towards her, the company launched an investigation and acquitted of charges to the team leader, who from the beginning he rejected the accusations. In the last races, at the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia awards, he was present to observe the commendable performance of Max Verstappen.

Despite the confirmation that he would continue in the team, the skeptical media sparked a new rumor about the support of the majority shareholder of the energy drinks, Chalerm Yoovidhya, and They indicated that Horner could be fired in the near future.

A few hours after the information gained public notoriety, De Telegraaf's F1 insider, Erik van Haren, cited the words of the company's main spokesperson who assured that Horner “is grateful for the full support of shareholders, and that remains the status“.

From his side, the experienced director questioned the veracity of the rumors that circulated in the world of motorsports and assured: “There was a complaint, it was closely examined and it was rejected. From there, we must move on to something else“, according to information collected from the official Fox Sports website.

In the last Formula 1 race, the team leader appeared hand in hand with his wife, trying to show the strong relationship he has with her. Despite this episode, criticism continued, especially in the United States, where women's rights activists criticized the company's attitude.

The former British pilot has been married since 2015 to the artist Geri Halliwell. Photo:@christianhorner Share

Who is Christian Horner?

With extensive experience in motorsports, Horner ended his racing career in the late 1990s, after participating in the Formula 3 categories and the Formula 3000 championship. He later founded his own Arden International Formula 3000 team, in which He participated as its top manager from 1999 until his arrival at Red Bull.

In 2005, the former driver began managing the then-new Red Bull Formula 1 team, and in 2010 he became the youngest team leader to win a Constructors' Championship. Likewise, in 2013 he was awarded the Order of the British Empire, and two years later he married his current wife, Geri Halliwell, a member of the renowned group Spice Girls.