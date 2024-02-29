March 31 is the last day to regularize chocolate cars in the Public Vehicle Registry (Repuve) with AMLO's decree and now there is talk of a new extension to the deadline that would allow foreign car owners to continue paying only 2,500 pesos for Mexican papers

If the postponement of the deadline for the legalization of chocolate cars were to happen, it would not really be a surprise considering the multiple times it has happened since the decree was first published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Where, when and how feasible would the extension be? Would it be general or for some states? Read more about the topic below.

Tamaulipas with a new extension?

In Tamaulipas, the initiative to extend the deadline is promoted for the regularization of chocolate cars.

This was announced by the Secretary of Finance, Adriana Lozano Rodríguezto The Altamira Networkhighlights the substantial benefits that this process brings in terms of road safety, improvement in paving infrastructure and the consolidation of legal certainty for the owners of these vehicles.

Management seeks to extend the validity of the program for several more monthssince the deadline is set for next March 31, but an extension request will be submitted to continue providing regularization opportunities to those owners whose units have illegal origin.

Tamaulipas has led at the national level in terms of regularization in the last year, which is why it seeks to extend the benefits that the government program decreed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) brings to the entity.

Adriana Lozano has advocated for this project since her time as a deputy federal for the benefit of citizens.

Users of the plan implemented by the Public Vehicle Registry (Repuve) in other regions of Mexico have also expressed their desire for a new deadline on different platforms.