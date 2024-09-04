The first one arrived FIFA date of the semester and possibly at the most inopportune time for the Chivas de Guadalajarabecause the draw against Tigers and the thrashing Juarez left the red and white team in a jubilant mood.
Unfortunately for the team he leads Fernando Gagothe break for national teams was crossed, so beyond their national squad, there is always the fear of losing the good rhythm when the game resumes. Liga MX.
Given this situation and as has become customary for Mexican teams, the Chivas They have confirmed a friendly match during the FIFA date September, so below we leave you all the details to see the game of Sacred Flock.
Chivas have confirmed a friendly match during the FIFA date for this Saturday, September 7th in it Colima Stadiumwhere they will face the Colima Football Cluba team that plays in the Serie A of the Second Division of Mexico.
As an additional fact, the “Caimans”, nickname of Colima Football Clubare led by Sergio Buenowho confirmed the friendly match and assured that the institution was looking for a team with great stature in Mexico.
He Chivas vs Colima match will start at 5:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on Hi! Sports TVa sports channel available on SKY, Izzi, MVS Hub, Dish and Totalplay; in addition to digital platforms hi-sports.tv totally live.
For this match, the Chivas They will not be able to count on three players, who were called up by the Mexican National Team for the preparation matches against New Zealand and Canada on this FIFA Date in September.
Those summoned by Javier Aguirre of Chivas were Raul ‘Tala’ Rangel, Alan Mozo and Roberto Alvaradowho reported to Mexico since the beginning of the week.
