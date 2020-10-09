LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan had been ailing for a long time and eventually passed away before campaigning in the Bihar assembly elections. Chirag Paswan was constantly informing the people of Bihar about his father’s ailment and was admitting that his father’s stay in the hospital, especially during the elections, was going to hurt. Ram Vilas Paswan was also the founder of Lok Janata Janashakti Party and presently Union Food Supply Minister, in view of his illness, he had given full responsibility of the party to Chirag Paswan and also made national president but now the big question is of Bihar Assembly Election The results will have the effect of the demise of the senior Dalit leader.

The LJP led by Chirag Paswan has gone out of the NDA. Although she has been showing sympathy to the BJP, an NDA partner, on the other hand, she has announced that she will raise the door against JDU. Under these circumstances, what will be the impact of Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise. Experts say that after Ram Vilas Paswan’s departure, people of Paswan caste can unite and vote in favor of LJP.

Also Read: Friendship with ‘Kamal’ Hate with ‘Arrow’? LJP did not field any candidate against BJP in Bihar elections

About 1 month ago, Chirag Paswan called upon his supporters to be politically active, referring to his father’s illness. One question that is in people’s minds is whether Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan, who has built his stature at the national level, will be able to keep the vote of 5 places in Bihar one. Chirag Paswan is engaged in this endeavor.

Former Union Minister and BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan said that it would be a big challenge for Chirag Paswan to maintain his father’s legacy. The departure of a big leader like Ram Vilas Paswan is a big challenge for any party. The kind of mass support and popularity that Ram Vilas ji had, was surprising to his supporters. For Chirag, making his father’s legacy and the party relevant will be a big test.

Also read: Ram Vilas Paswan, a 1969-year-old MLA who stole a police job and dominated 5 decades of politics

Ram Vilas Paswan made Chirag Paswan the national president of LJP in 2019 due to his constantly declining health. Later Chirag’s cousin and Prince Raj, son of former MP Ramachandra Paswan, was made state president with the slogan ‘Bihar First Bihari First’. Chirag Paswan came to be seen as a future Chief Ministerial candidate from LJP and this young leader took Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as his target.

RJD leader Shyam Rajak, who until a few months ago was a minister in the Nitish cabinet, said that Ram Vilas Paswan built his party’s identity not only in Bihar, but in national politics as well as honoring all sections of society to become such a force. Given, which no party can ignore.

But the kind of humiliation he suffered at the end of his life was not good. He knew about all the decisions that Chirag has taken and he often said that whatever decision Chirag has made is with him. I have had the opportunity to work with him in many Dalit movements. After the demise of Ram Vilas, there is bound to be a vacuum in Bihar politics.