According to information from Eric Lopez in the program Insiders of TUDN, Fernando Gago has made the decision for the Club Deportivo Guadalajara offense in the National Classic this Saturday, September 14 at 6:50 p.m. from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium in the corresponding Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez will not be available for this commitment, as confirmed by the journalist “Chicharito is not there, he will not be there, he continues working separately.”
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
About who would be chosen to be the starter in the offense of Fernando Gagothe journalist said the following.
“There is a lot of talk in the coaching staff about whether it is time to give him a starting role, he has already earned it in training. He won the race against Ricardo Marín, what they have managed is to give Marín the first minutes, but it is time. Everything points to ‘Hormiga’ González being the man at the centre of the attack, from what they see, he is already the number 1 striker.”
– Erick Lopez.
In the case of the red-and-white captain and all-time top scorer of the Mexican national team, he will be two months without having any activity with the Sacred Flock after being injured prior to the Leagues Cup 2024which is why he continues to drag along more games of absence in his second tournament after his return in his second and last stage with the chiverío.
For the moment, uncertainty continues and it is unknown when the possible return of the Guadalajara striker will be, who has failed to deliver, as he has only been able to score one goal since his return to the club at the beginning of the year.
#Chicharito #Hernandez #play #National #Classic #America
Leave a Reply