“JAVIER HERNÁNDEZ HAS TO BE TOP IN THE MX LEAGUE” 🔝

Has Chicharito failed to deliver at Chivas and is he a ‘villain’? @FerCevallosF It was forceful and @GusMenFox He even compared it to “Gru”

There were even issues of baldness 😱#LUP pic.twitter.com/kOtisnUh6j

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) September 13, 2024