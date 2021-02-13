Will “The Lady’s Game” help feminize chess?

Sonia bogdanovsky Both the series and the book can help because they deviate from the cliché of the calculating and emotionless chess player. What characterizes the heroine is above all that she likes to play. It is attractive. Since its release, some clubs have been contacted by new players but, because of the health situation, most structures are closed and cannot take advantage of this enthusiasm. Moreover, the challenge is that these new players stay in the clubs for a long time, and feel good there. There are roughly 20% of women in this industry, and they can sometimes fall on big machos. It’s not the majority of players, but it does exist.

Elections are scheduled for April at the French Chess Federation, we would like the different candidates to really seize the subject. A rule obliges to put a woman per team in the tournaments of the first three divisions. This is a bad idea, because the players often serve as a stopgap and are not valued. We try to change mentalities but sometimes we have reactions of rejection. As if we were taking something away from men, by advancing the cause of women …

How are the competitions shared today between male and female players?

Sonia bogdanovsky Among young people, there are mixed tournaments and women’s tournaments. It is a formula that we recommend, so that the girls do not stay together. The world of chess is already very special: even if you find people from all walks of life, you can rub shoulders with players for years without knowing what they do for a living. It is therefore necessary to promote diversity, to encourage it, it will be beneficial for both girls and boys.

Among the youngest, the proportion of girls is higher, but it collapses in adolescence. Why ?

Sonia Bogdanovsky)It is difficult to explain. There is a runaway phenomenon that must play out: the more the girls leave, the less their girlfriends want to stay. Perhaps some parents favor their children’s studies to the detriment of failures, and this is more pronounced for girls than for boys. The lack of model figures also undoubtedly plays a role. Apart from the Polgar sisters (three Hungarian champions), very high level players are rare. In France, this translates into less female supervision in the clubs, which does not push the girls to continue. It’s a vicious circle.

A feminization plan has been put in place by the federation for 2019-2024. Has it borne fruit?

Sonia bogdanovsky A little, thanks to the “Smart Girls” operation, which aimed to introduce girls to working-class neighborhoods. The plan also provided for parity among referees. We had to look closely, because the first year, it was not applied. In total, we can say that there were good ideas. But, without the will to move forward at the local level, they may find it difficult to materialize. In difficulty, actions towards the players are often what goes first.