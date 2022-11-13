OfFranziska Black shut down

Putin’s troops are withdrawing from the Cherson region – but probably not without an attempt at revenge. News ticker on military events in the Ukraine war.

Update from November 13, 12:58 p.m: The Russian military leadership “largely” fails to turn its recruits into a cohesive combat unit. This is the assessment of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its most recent situation analysis. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that the officials stopped sending the documents about their participation to the fighters in Donetsk and Luhansk. These bureaucratic annoyances, along with the “general lack of structure,” could fuel conflict with leadership, according to the Washington-based think tank.

Ukraine-News: German retired general sees serious consequences of the war for Russian society

Update from November 13, 12:34 p.m: It is Russian society that “has to come to terms with the responsibility for the Ukraine war”, said Wolfgang Schneiderhan. “They say it’s Putin’s war,” said the former Bundeswehr general to the RND-Newspapers. That’s true, but there are also Russian men who committed crimes in this war.

German history is “a teacher of what that means and how long it takes.” Schneiderhan commented on the day of national mourning in Germany (November 13), on which victims of war and tyranny are commemorated. Young people see the consequences of this at the war cemeteries. “It doesn’t leave anyone unimpressed.”

Liberation of Cherson from Putin’s occupiers: revelers march to the Maidan with flags and champagne

Update from November 13, 11:43 am: Ukraine celebrates the Liberation of Kherson: “My city, where I was born and have lived my whole life, is finally free,” said a 17-year-old, according to an AFP reporter in Kyiv – with tears in her eyes. She will return to her home region as soon as “it is possible and safe”.

The news that Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the city caused a rare burst of joy in the Ukrainian capital, with music in the streets and honking, the news agency further reported. Wrapped in Ukrainian flags, revelers marched to Maidanplatz on Friday evening (November 11), hugged each other and popped champagne corks, sources said.

In addition, people kept calling out the numbers of the Ukrainian army brigades, which were the first to conquer Cherson after nine months of Russian occupation. The situation in the liberated areas is similar. The commander of a medical unit admitted that there were certainly people in the region who regretted the Russian withdrawal. Luckily he hasn’t met any of them yet.

Picture taken on November 11: People in Kyiv celebrate the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson. © Genya Savilov/AFP

Will Cherson become a death trap? Zelenskyj advisor warns

First report from November 13th: Kyiv/Munich – The Russian retreat from Cherson fueled Volodymyr Zelenskyj. “We don’t forget anyone, we won’t leave anyone behind,” the Ukrainian president said in his November 12 video address. But one of his close advisers warns of a “death trap” in the region.

Zelenskyi adviser on the situation in Kherson: “We have to be careful”

Recording from Cherson on November 12: A man checks a tank destroyed by the Russians. © Celestino Arce Lavin/dpa

“The Russians are trying to set up a death trap there. They mine roads, houses, sewers. On the other bank of the Dnipro, Russian artillery is in position and could reduce the city to rubble. We have to be careful,” said Mykhailo Podoliak to the portal t-online.de.

Mines in Cherson: Selenskyj reports 2000 explosive devices

In fact, according to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian security forces have started clearing mines in the region. 2000 explosive devices have already been defused. Zelenskyj reported massive destruction in the region. “Before fleeing Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all critical infrastructure – communications, water supply, heating, electricity.”

After the departure of Putin’s military: Cherson receives Ukrainian TV again

After eight months of Russian occupation, Ukrainian television was again available in the city of Cherson. The regional energy supplier announced that it was working on restoring the power supply. The information could not be independently verified.

Russia under Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had largely conquered the Cherson region shortly after its attack on Ukraine and annexed it in September – as well as the Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Donetsk regions – in violation of international law. (frs with AFP footage)

