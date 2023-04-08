By now we talk to you almost daily about Chat GPT, the latest and prodigious invention in the world of artificial intelligence, a nothing short of amazing chatbot able to solve any problem and answer any question. As you well know, however, there have been problems, in particular those relating to privacy, and currently the tool it is unusable in our country. Maybe we can cross our fingers and hope for the best though!

ChatGPT: OpenAI works with the Privacy Guarantor!

By now you will know very well that ChatGPT has been completely blocked in Italy, a very sad news that has disappointed quite a few users and now the only way to converse with our chatbot friend is to use a VPN as we have reported here. Anyway we can cross our fingers and hope that soon the situation can change, as it seems OpenAI is working together with the Italian Privacy Guarantor to fix the situation.

In fact, the two sides spoke to each other a couple of days ago via videoconference to be able to find a way to meet and reach a solution. OpenAI has proven a full cooperation to try to understand and fix the problems, and even the Guarantor did not hold back as the last will is to block the development of AI and technological innovation.

We remind you that the ultimate goal is to:

make the use of personal data more transparent

protect minors more strongly

Soon the company will be required to send an official document with all the measures that will be put in place. We will of course keep you updated!