Will love be reborn in “Al fondo hay sitio”? koky and Charito They see each other again after their painful divorce and the fans of the América Televisión series are divided. It is not only the fact that both characters separated due to lies and secrets, but now a potential alliance with Claudia Llanos has aroused the concern of several viewers and, as expected, many believe that the matriarch of the Gonzales family deserves a better person to be happy with… like, for example, the ‘Platanazo’.

Koky and ‘Charito’ were married until she broke up with him because of his constant lies and secrets. Photo: America TV

“In the background there is room”: Will Charito return with Koky?

As you remember, Koky Reyes returned to Las Nuevas Lomas for Charito’s birthday. He remembered the date, when the Gonzales family completely forgot him and even brought him a cake with a dedication. This detail made the lady reconsider the possibility of giving her ex-husband a new opportunity.

According to a new advance of chapter 219 of “In the background there is room” 10, Koky will appear at Charo’s door again, in order to be able to resume conversations, and she seems to agree that this happens, because her face denotes happiness or at least a soft look of compassion.

However, what has been said a lot among fans is that the one who should have returned to win Joel’s mother back is Raúl del Prado. Why hasn’t it been like that? The popular ‘Platanazo’ has already closed its cycle in history, but the actor who played it, Christian Thorsen, too. Specifically, he was fired and his departure occurred in the midst of controversies, which would now make his return impossible.

“AFHS”: Does Koky have something to do with Claudia?

Diego Montalban he discovered Victoria’s true identity as Claudia Llanos and began to plan how to get rid of her to prevent ‘Noni’ from finding out and disinheriting him.

To achieve this, he contacted Koky and offered him $1,000 in exchange for his services. However, when he was shown a photo of Claudia, Charito’s ex-husband seemed to recognize her and refused to help Diego.

Then, a flashback was presented that suggests that the subject with the hat and toothpick has a previous connection to the villain. From this sequence, fans have begun to theorize that he could have been the one who saved Claudia from death and could now become a dangerous ally or even a new villain.

