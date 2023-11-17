Precisely, Zych says that it will happen as long as it “makes sense for the story” that the developer wants to tell with its games. In a recent interview with GamingBolt, Zych stated that the ultimate goal is for the actors in question to embody their roles correctly and help engage players in the story and world of the game.

CD Projekt RED, in making Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion Phantom Liberty, decided to give some of the most important roles to gods famous actors , namely Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba. Will the same thing happen going forward? According to Senior Writer Magda Zych, probably yes.

Zych’s full statement

Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

“Any talented actor who helps us tell our stories the way we envision them and at the same time is able to help us reach a new audience among their fans it’s a great opportunity for us; and we definitely want to continue to do that as long as it makes sense for the story we want to tell,” said Zych. “What we always pay the most attention to is ensuring that an actor is able to convey the personality of his character, that he is convincing in role, so that the world of our games is as believable as possible.”

The choice therefore serves to attract the public but also to guarantee quality interpretations. It will certainly be a while before a new Cyberpunk arrives, so we’ll have to wait to find out who it will be new great face of the CD Projekt RED video game.

In the meantime, the quest designer thanks fans for their patience.