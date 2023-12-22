They said 'yes'! Cassandra and Deyvis were married on December 21 in a small but luxurious ceremony, in the company of family from both parties and friends from the television industry. Figures like Laura Spoya, Camila Escribens, Julián Zucchi, Cielo Torres and Valeria Piazza They were also present. A detail that did not go unnoticed was the great resemblance the young woman's dress had to the one her mother, Jessica Newton, wore at her wedding several years ago.

Will Cassandra Sánchez change her last name?

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid Newton She shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she is seen wearing her white dress next to her now husband Deyvis Orosco, but what caught attention was the description of the short video. “Mr. & Mrs. Orosco“, he wrote and caused the astonishment of his followers, but this would not mean much.

Cassandra and Deyvis got married. Photo: Instagram

Cassandra Sánchez Lamadrid has not mentioned the possibility of changing her last name and adopting her husband's, as many may speculate. The post would only refer to the fact that they already joined their lives in a civil marriage.

Is Cassandra Sánchez pregnant?

Another of the rumors of the daughter of Jessica Newton is that she could be pregnant. The speculation was born after Magaly Medina gave her opinion after seeing her in her white dress. So far, neither Cassandra nor Deyvis have referred to the possible state of pregnancy, so it is not known if they will have another child.

Cassandra and Deyvis on their wedding day. Photo: diffusion

Who is Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid's father?

Cassandra's father is Carlos Morales Andradebusinessman who served as an executive of the defunct airlineAerocontinentand that he has had several legal problems withJessica Newtonwho denounced him on several occasions for not paying him alimony.

