We all know GTA, a title that cannot fail to become part of the collection of every video game lover. It is, in fact, a game that has made the history of its genre, inspiring an impressive amount of emulators, even if none of them have ever achieved even a fraction of the success of the original. The GTA saga even has 6 main titles (the last one has yet to be released) and a long series of spin-offs, which could soon be enriched on mobile thanks to Netflix’s new idea, however still awaiting official confirmation. Let’s delve deeper into this news and understand whether casino games will also be available in this product.

The new GTA spin-off and casino games

At the moment it is really difficult to predict what the video game will contain, even in terms of mini games, which is one of the elements that made the fortune of the GTA saga. In summary, we don't know if this new product will also host gambling games, as happened in the fifth chapter of the saga, where it was possible to have fun at the Resort Diamond casino in Vinewood.

As mentioned above, even if there is no official confirmation, Netflix could therefore publish a new spin-off dedicated to the infinite universe of GTA. This could be a good “appetizer” to enjoy while waiting for the official launch of GTA 6, which does not yet have a certain date. It should be specified that this remains in the field of hypotheses, given that Netflix has not released any official announcement regarding the spin-off which – based on information gathered by the Wall Street Journal – should be released on mobile.

But let’s delve deeper into the news, discovering something more about the alleged projects of the big red N, which intends to enrich the proprietary platform Netflix Games with this new pearl dedicated to GTA. Considering the scope of the official source, it is possible to understand that it is much more than a simple rumor, and that it is very likely that in the end Netflix will decide to announce the mobile spin-off shortly, making use of a software house like Rockstar Games. The objective is easy to imagine: to provide precious lifeblood to a service that, at the moment, has not yet found the strength to take off. With a game dedicated to GTA, however, the music would change.

The other spin-offs dedicated to Gran Theft Auto

Netflix’s work, if it actually comes out, will be in excellent company. The spin-offs dedicated to the GTA saga, in fact, are truly numerous, and it couldn’t be otherwise, given that we are talking about one of the most famous video games of all time. For example, it is enough to mention GTA London 1969 for Playstation and Windows PC, together with GTA Advance for Game Boy Advance. In this list we also find other important titles, such as GTA Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories and finally GTA Chinatown Wars (also for mobile).