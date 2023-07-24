Carlo Ancelotti is facing what seems to be his last season as coach of Real Madrid in this second stage that has given him so much joy. In just two seasons he has won all possible titles and faces a great challenge for this new campaign. The changes in this transfer market and the inevitable passing of time by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric point to a possible change of scheme at Real Madrid, something that Ancelotti is not used to doing but has been open to trying.
What options is the Real Madrid coach considering?
Ancelotti has shown himself faithful to 4-3-3 which is customary to see in modern football, with Fede Valverde or Rodrygo occupying the extreme right to accompany Vinicius and Benzema, but who could be replaced by a 4-4-2.
What would 4-4-2 be like?
Ancelotti has one of the best-equipped midfield squads in the world, which is why this change in scheme is being proposed. The main puzzle of this eleven is how to place Tchouameni and Camavinga, if they are both going to play at the same time, because the 4 in the midfield would be placed in a rhombus. With the arrival of Joselu and the departure of Karim, a scheme with a midfielder who can distribute balls to a more classic center forward than the Frenchman makes sense. The playmaker position could go to Güler, Brahim, Bellingham or even Rodrygo himself.
What would 4-3-3 be like?
Ancelotti has always been faithful to those who have given him so much joy in his time in Madrid, and the 4-3-3 is a scheme from which he finds it difficult to detach himself. In a brief interview that he gave before Real Madrid’s first training session in California, the Italian assured that if the changes did not quite fit with the squad, they could always go back to 4-3-3, making it the second real option out of eleven. Here there would be little change, with the doubts of which three midfielders to put in and who between Fede Valverde or Rodrygo (in principle) would occupy the extreme right.
Apart from these two schemes, Ancelotti already showed at the end of last season a possible formation change that he could use this year. The great level of Camavinga last season and the arrival of Tchouameni as a replacement for Casemiro in the same campaign raises the dilemma as to which of the two should play, but Ancelotti does not refuse a double pivot. In this case, both Kroos and Modric would play much fewer minutes than they have been playing in recent years, so it seems complicated, but it is not impossible to see a 4-2-3-1 in Real Madrid 2023/24.
