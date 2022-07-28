The expectation for the reestablishment of relations between Colombia and Venezuela increases with the passing of days and seems a real fact after this Thursday the foreign minister appointed by the president-elect Gustavo Petro, Álvaro Leyva, visited the state of Táchira.

Through a message on his Twitter account, the governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, announced the meeting that took place at the Palacio de Los Leones, seat of the regional government. Bernal described it as a “binational meeting between the brother countries, Colombia and Venezuela.”

Since the triumph of Gustavo Petro, the Venezuelan government has insisted that Bogotá-Caracas relations will resume after August 7. At the border, merchants were beginning to regroup and the unions have shown interest in the reactivation of binational trade.

Although no official from the government of Nicolás Maduro is invited to Petro’s inauguration, both have already talked by telephone about what the future of relations will be.

In Venezuela there were 15 consulates of Colombia and in the neighboring country nine offices of this type, after breaking relations, which had been fractured since 2015, the citizens of both countries find it difficult to receive consular attention.

In 2019, Venezuela definitively broke off relations with Colombia after the government of President Iván Duque recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

