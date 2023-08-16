Home page politics

Cambodia’s ruler Hun Sen installs his son as the new prime minister. The process is suspiciously reminiscent of North Korea. The differences between the two countries are nevertheless enormous.

Munich – There are probably only a few heads of state in the world who are as active on social media as Hun Sen. Cambodia’s long-term ruler, with his more than one million Telegram followers, is currently particularly happy to share the latest episodes of the television series “The Son Under the Full Moon”. Which isn’t really surprising, after all the production tells of Hun Sen’s own life. The bombastic drama is being broadcast by a TV station that Hun Sen’s eldest daughter once founded and which it says is now one of the leading stations in the country – thanks to Hun Sen’s energetic support, of course. In Cambodia, business and politics are largely family affairs.

Cambodia is considered one of the most corrupt countries in the world. The organization Transparency International ranks the Southeast Asian country 150th out of 180 in its corruption perception index. In fact, you don’t have to look far in Cambodia to find nepotism. Hun Sen himself provided a current example last Thursday, also on Telegram. The man who has ruled Cambodia since 1985 not only shared another episode of “his” TV series, but also several photos and videos of a meeting of old and new members of the government.

It featured the new Minister of Public Service, Hun Many, Hun Sen’s youngest son. Hun Sen’s nephew also gets a new job, and the previous head of the state police becomes deputy head of government. In addition, the future Ministers of the Interior and Defense will follow their fathers into office.

Cambodia’s new ruler Hun Manet: His father ruled since 1985

Even at the top of the Cambodian state there is continuity, if you will. Because Cambodia’s new prime minister also bears the surname Hun: it is Hun Manet, the eldest son of Hun Sen, who, now 71, wants to step down a bit. Years ago, Hun Sen, a former commander of the radical communist Khmer Rouge, announced that one day he intends to transfer power to his son. For a long time, however, many did not want to believe that it would actually come to this. So far, such a handover of government affairs was known mainly from countries like North Koreawhere dictator Kim Jong-un reigns as successor to his father and grandfather.

Last week, Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni officially appointed 45-year-old Hun Manet as the new prime minister, and next week parliament is to elect him head of government. Which, of course, is little more than a formality, after all, Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won 120 of the 125 seats in Cambodia’s National Assembly in the elections at the end of July; the remaining five seats went to a small, pro-government party – apparently a concession to maintain the appearance of democratic competition.

West or China – where is Cambodia headed?

However, the only opposition party that had been given a chance beforehand was excluded from the election in May, prompting the US State Department, among others, to classify the vote as “neither free nor fair”. In the run-up to the election, the government’s persecution of independent media has increased, according to the organization Reporters Without Borders, whose press freedom rankings saw Cambodia slip five places this year to rank 147 out of 180. Again and again, Hun Sen has political opponents imprisoned or otherwise silenced, the country’s human rights record is miserable.

Despite all the lack of freedom, the comparison with North Korea does the country of 17 million people an injustice. Because economically, the country is in a much better position than Kim Jong-un’s highly armed and at the same time destitute Stone Age dictatorship. Between 1998 and 2019, Cambodia’s economy grew by an average of 7.7 percent annually, more than almost any other country. This was not least thanks to the many reforms that Hun Sen’s government had initiated over the past few decades. After a slump caused by the pandemic, the World Bank expects growth of more than five percent again this year.

Economically and politically, Cambodia stands between the West – the USA and the EU are the country’s largest export markets – and China, the largest investor in the country. In the meantime, it is largely unclear in which direction the designated Prime Minister Hun Manet will steer his country in terms of foreign policy. While the four-star general has studied in the US and UK, there is little to suggest he could complete his father’s pro-Beijing course.

Will Hun Manet follow the path of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un?

China and Cambodia are linked by decades of friendship; 1979 was China’s People’s Liberation Army invaded Vietnam after the Vietnamese had ended the reign of terror of the Khmer Rouge, allied with China, through a military action in Cambodia. In any case, last weekend Hun Manet received Beijing’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Phnom Penh, whom he thanked for China’s “selfless help” in the development of his country and also promised “continuity” in foreign policy.

And should Hun Manet deviate from the course taken by his country, Father Hun Sen will not be far away to intervene in an emergency, even in the future. Hun Sen recently declared that he wants to chair the House of Lords in the future and remain President of the governing CPP party. And should the son do a “bad job”, then he will take over the office of prime minister himself.

Cambodia seems “interested in a certain diversification of its economic and political relations beyond China”, says Charles Dunst by the US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies. At the same time, the Southeast Asia expert warns: “History is full of children of rulers who were educated in the West and are described by Western interlocutors as moderate, only to then seize power and repeat their father’s evils when they don’t even to be surpassed.” Which brings us back to North Korea: also a dictator Kim Jong Un once went to school in Switzerland. That didn’t make him a Democrat.