Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage may become soon Operators Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzoneaccording to a series of references found by some data miners in the game’s code.
For the two artists it would not be one unprecedented collaborationas they have already appeared in the celebrity-filled trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, released by Activision last October to advertise the launch.
According to current information, it is likely that the entry of Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage as Operators will take place as part of the Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, but we await an official announcement for confirmation.
Smooth Operator
Inserting “famous” Operators, whether they be athletes, showbiz people or movie stars, is undoubtedly a consolidated practice for the most widespread and popular live services; see for example the various seasons of Fortnitewhich from this point of view has traced a very clear path.
Clearly, if on the one hand these expedients trigger a boost in terms of visibility, intertwining different users in an attempt to expand the base, on the other they necessarily have to accept compromises in terms of plausibility of certain holdings: a simple commitment to the cartoony atmospheres of Epic Games’ battle royale, less so for a realistic shooter like Call of Duty.
