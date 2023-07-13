Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage may become soon Operators Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzoneaccording to a series of references found by some data miners in the game’s code.

For the two artists it would not be one unprecedented collaborationas they have already appeared in the celebrity-filled trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, released by Activision last October to advertise the launch.

According to current information, it is likely that the entry of Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage as Operators will take place as part of the Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, but we await an official announcement for confirmation.